WATCH: Drone captures aerials of collapsed Pittsburgh bridge

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Pittsburgh bridge collapses hours before Biden's infrastructure speech in city02:40
Now Playing
WATCH: Drone captures aerials of collapsed Pittsburgh bridge01:23
UP NEXT
Bodycam footage shows Tennessee officers open fire on man with box cutter, shiny object01:40
Pittsburgh mayor: Infrastructure funding is 'critical' after bridge collapse01:24
Jerome ‘The Bus’ Bettis heads back to Notre Dame to finish his business degree05:20
Police announce possible new victim in San Francisco ‘Doodler’ serial killer case01:55
Four in custody after 6 found dead at Milwaukee home01:43
Antisemitism on the rise in the U.S.08:44
Florida officials use dating apps to find drug dealers in ‘swipe left for meth’ operation01:25
Suspect accused of shooting three Houston police officers in custody01:10
Michael Avenatti cross-examines former client Stormy Daniels02:24
More than 30 million Americans are under winter storm watches02:06
Coast Guard calls off search for survivors of capsized boat off the coast of Florida02:28
Woman found and returned lost letter written by a Holocaust survivor in 194502:11
No arrests in the shooting of a Black man, his family now demands answers 03:16
Texas scientists develop a patent-free Covid vaccine06:01
Covid vaccine mandate for health care workers takes effect amid staff shortage01:45
United Airlines opens flight academy to address pilot shortage01:58
Team USA athletes head to Beijing01:20
A look back at NBC News correspondent Kevin Tibbles’ best moments02:37
WATCH: Drone captures aerials of collapsed Pittsburgh bridge01:23
Drone footage shows the aftermath of the Pittsburgh bridge collapse on the outskirts of Frick Park. The collapse caused 10 injuries.Jan. 28, 2022
Pittsburgh bridge collapses hours before Biden's infrastructure speech in city02:40
Now Playing
WATCH: Drone captures aerials of collapsed Pittsburgh bridge01:23
UP NEXT
Bodycam footage shows Tennessee officers open fire on man with box cutter, shiny object01:40
Pittsburgh mayor: Infrastructure funding is 'critical' after bridge collapse01:24
Jerome ‘The Bus’ Bettis heads back to Notre Dame to finish his business degree05:20
Police announce possible new victim in San Francisco ‘Doodler’ serial killer case01:55