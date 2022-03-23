Watch: Drone footage shows damage to Mariupol residential area after Russian shelling
Drone footage released by the Ukrainian National Guard shows a residential area of Mariupol, Ukraine, still smoldering after heavy shelling from Russian forces. According to President Zelenskyy, more than 100,000 residents remain in the besieged city, despite humanitarian efforts to evacuate civilians.March 23, 2022
