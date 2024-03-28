IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Watch: Drone video shows aftermath of Baltimore bridge collapse
March 28, 202401:35
NBC News

Watch: Drone video shows aftermath of Baltimore bridge collapse

01:35

The NTSB captured the aftermath of the bridge collapse in Baltimore as investigators were surveying the extent of damage on board the cargo ship Dali.March 28, 2024

