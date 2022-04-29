Watch: Drone video shows major flooding in northern Venezuela

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Drone video captured major flooding in northern Venezuela, with raging waters sweeping through rural areas. According to local media, some 1,000 families have been affected by the floods.April 29, 2022

