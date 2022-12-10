IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • UP NEXT

    Grant Wahl breaks down U.S. soccer's chances vs Netherlands

    03:44

  • Former White house pastry chef shares experience baking for world leaders

    06:27

  • Prosecutors claim Alex Murdaugh killed wife and son to shift focus from other crimes

    03:19

  • Whiskey becomes top collectable investment

    01:47

  • Missing South Carolina child found safe weeks after mother killed, father in custody

    01:49

  • Nonprofit double dutch team hoping to inspire kids to jump higher in life

    01:29

  • Hospitals accelerate preps for winter surge of RSV, Covid and flu

    01:49

  • House committee claims oil companies could 'doom' climate

    03:07

  • How tech workers cope with recent layoffs

    03:23

  • Police officers often punished for coming forward in sexual harassment cases

    03:37

  • Jumping on the AI self-portrait trend? Here’s what cyber security experts are warning.

    01:50

  • Federal judge declines DOJ request to hold Trump office in contempt

    03:00

  • J. Alexander Kueng sentenced 3.5-year prison term in George Floyd's death

    02:01

  • Toddler found in Chicago home with bodies of mom, grandfather

    01:20

  • Family plans to sue after police watch Arizona man drown

    02:11

  • Missing California teen Dante de la Torre found dead

    01:39

  • Family of Pennsylvania man held in Russia remains hopeful

    02:01

  • Indiana sues TikTok over alleged security and safety violations

    02:57

  • Snorkeler missing off Hawaii coast after apparent shark attack

    01:03

  • Arizona Senator Kyrsten Sinema announces departure from Democratic party

    03:34

NBC News

Watch: Drone video shows major oil spill in Kansas

00:55

Officials say a major pipeline in Kansas has been shut down after oil spilled into a creek. TC Energy estimated the spill’s size is about 14,000 barrels.Dec. 10, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    Grant Wahl breaks down U.S. soccer's chances vs Netherlands

    03:44

  • Former White house pastry chef shares experience baking for world leaders

    06:27

  • Prosecutors claim Alex Murdaugh killed wife and son to shift focus from other crimes

    03:19

  • Whiskey becomes top collectable investment

    01:47

  • Missing South Carolina child found safe weeks after mother killed, father in custody

    01:49

  • Nonprofit double dutch team hoping to inspire kids to jump higher in life

    01:29

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All