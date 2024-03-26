IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Watch: Eyewitness video captures runaway ostrich in South Korea
March 26, 202400:28
  • Now Playing

    Watch: Eyewitness video captures runaway ostrich in South Korea

    00:28
  • UP NEXT

    A modern-day woolly mammoth may be just a few years away, biotech company says

    02:49

  • Public library launches 'March Meow'ness'

    01:28

  • Meet Jonathan, the oldest tortoise in the world

    01:04

  • Animal services rescue 86 dogs from hoarder’s California home

    01:43

  • Watch: Baby pygmy hippo makes its debut at a zoo in Athens, Greece

    00:38

  • 'They're all high': Rats eat drugs in New Orleans evidence storage

    02:05

  • WATCH: Orphan fox gets fed by welfare worker wearing fox mask

    00:53

  • Florida beachgoers advised to avoid dead whale

    01:19

  • Mountain lion seen roaming California coastal city

    01:54

  • New Jersey tree trimmer helps rescue over 100 cats in trees

    03:30

  • Wisconsin family helps lost pig 'Kevin Bacon' find his way home

    01:51

  • ‘I thought I was going to die’: Woman describes backyard bear attack

    01:47

  • Apparent shark attack injures 11-year-old girl off Hawaii shore

    01:20

  • Video shows runaway police horses galloping along I-90 in Cleveland

    00:39

  • Stingray’s virgin pregnancy has scientists speculating

    04:52

  • Scientists discover the world's largest snake species

    01:04

  • WATCH: LA firefighters rescue horse from an apparent sinkhole

    00:44

  • Colorado man dies after bite from his pet Gila monster

    02:00

  • Cameras offer rare glimpse into lives of polar bears as they grapple with less sea ice

    02:22

NBC News

Watch: Eyewitness video captures runaway ostrich in South Korea

00:28

Eyewitness video captured the moment a runaway ostrich galloped around in traffic in South Korea before it was re-captured and returned to its home at a zoo.March 26, 2024

Get more newsLiveon
  • Now Playing

    Watch: Eyewitness video captures runaway ostrich in South Korea

    00:28
  • UP NEXT

    A modern-day woolly mammoth may be just a few years away, biotech company says

    02:49

  • Public library launches 'March Meow'ness'

    01:28

  • Meet Jonathan, the oldest tortoise in the world

    01:04

  • Animal services rescue 86 dogs from hoarder’s California home

    01:43

  • Watch: Baby pygmy hippo makes its debut at a zoo in Athens, Greece

    00:38
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All