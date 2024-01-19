IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Video shows flames shooting out of cargo plane in Miami

00:33

Video captured the moment flames began to shoot out of an Atlas Air Boeing 747 cargo plane flying over Miami. The plane caught fire due to an engine problem and conducted an emergency landing soon after takeoff. The incident is under investigation.Jan. 19, 2024

