IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Watch: Greta Thunberg detained during coal mine protest

    00:48
  • UP NEXT

    E.U. pushes forward with ‘Green Deal Industrial Plan’ for clean tech

    01:12

  • Who is the Russian mercenary leaving his mark on the Ukrainian battlefield?

    03:31

  • Kevin Spacey honored for lifetime achievement by Italian cinema

    01:10

  • U.K. using trans people as ‘political weapon,’ says Scotland’s first minister

    00:56

  • Italy’s most notorious fugitive Matteo Messina Denaro arrested

    01:28

  • Ukrainian rescue workers searching for missing people in Russian attack on Dnipro

    01:24

  • All passengers in Nepal plane crash likely dead

    01:46

  • At least 68 killed in Nepal plane crash

    03:13

  • Italian Mafia leader arrested after 30 years on the run

    00:54

  • Crews rescue woman from rubble of Ukraine apartment building

    01:17

  • At least 68 killed in Nepal plane crash

    01:19

  • Greta Thunberg joins climate activists in condemned German village

    01:15

  • Ukrainian town of Soledar has been captured, Russia says

    00:59

  • Concerns over Covid spike in China grow ahead of Lunar New Year

    03:30

  • Putin appoints new military commander in Ukraine amid new Russian offensive

    04:24

  • Watch: Train car consumed by smoke on Mexico City metro

    00:23

  • Video shows Ukrainian mortar team targeting Russian positions near Bakhmut

    01:05

  • U.S. and Japan agree to strengthen alliance to counter threats from China, North Korea

    02:00

  • Russia claims first battlefield breakthrough in months

    01:18

NBC News

Watch: Greta Thunberg detained during coal mine protest

00:48

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg was detained by German police alongside other activists during protests against the demolition of the German coal village of Luetzerath.Jan. 17, 2023

  • Now Playing

    Watch: Greta Thunberg detained during coal mine protest

    00:48
  • UP NEXT

    E.U. pushes forward with ‘Green Deal Industrial Plan’ for clean tech

    01:12

  • Who is the Russian mercenary leaving his mark on the Ukrainian battlefield?

    03:31

  • Kevin Spacey honored for lifetime achievement by Italian cinema

    01:10

  • U.K. using trans people as ‘political weapon,’ says Scotland’s first minister

    00:56

  • Italy’s most notorious fugitive Matteo Messina Denaro arrested

    01:28

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All