IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Women dominate 2024 Grammy Awards

    01:15
  • Now Playing

    Watch highlights from 2024 Grammy Awards

    02:26
  • UP NEXT

    Taylor Swift makes historic fourth album of the year win

    01:17

  • Karol G makes history as first female reggaeton to win Grammy

    01:10

  • Police rescue child stuck inside Hello Kitty claw machine

    04:11

  • Bruce Springsteen mourns loss of mother in social media post

    00:28

  • Should you change out of your clothes when you get home?

    03:46

  • 2024 Grammy Awards: Who’s nominated and who’s performing?

    04:49

  • Entrepreneur Emma Grede reflects on journey to finding success

    07:08

  • Ice Spice shares her take on hot button topics dividing the internet

    02:39

  • Demi Lovato opens up about her engagement, health journey

    04:57

  • Ice Spice talks debut album, Grammy nominations, Nicki Minaj

    06:16

  • Why Gen Z refers to certain men as ‘baby girl’

    03:13

  • Get a first look at Amy Winehouse biopic ‘Back to Black’

    00:56

  • NBC orders pilot for ‘Suits’ spinoff that takes place in LA

    00:46

  • What is Taylor-Con? Swift’s management group files for trademark

    00:50

  • Donna Kelce changes Facebook cover photo to include Taylor Swift

    00:24

  • See Booking.com’s Super Bowl commercial starring Tina Fey

    02:01

  • Bob Odenkirk, Bryan Cranston applaud Larry David on final 'Curb'

    01:33

  • Ariana DeBose talks ‘Argylle,’ special connection to Chita Rivera

    07:51

NBC News

Watch highlights from 2024 Grammy Awards

02:26

Women dominated the 66th Annual Grammy Awards as Miley Cyrus, Billie Eilish and Victoria Monét took home some of the top awards, and, in a surprise appearance, music legend Celine Dion presented Taylor Swift with her historic album of the year win.Feb. 5, 2024

Get more newsLiveon

  • Women dominate 2024 Grammy Awards

    01:15
  • Now Playing

    Watch highlights from 2024 Grammy Awards

    02:26
  • UP NEXT

    Taylor Swift makes historic fourth album of the year win

    01:17

  • Karol G makes history as first female reggaeton to win Grammy

    01:10

  • Police rescue child stuck inside Hello Kitty claw machine

    04:11

  • Bruce Springsteen mourns loss of mother in social media post

    00:28
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All