Thousands of fans attended Nipsey Hussle's funeral service at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California. The “Celebration of Life” service was filled with powerful performances and remarks from family and friends. Rapper Snoop Dogg spoke, and Brack Obama sent a letter to honor Nipsey and his family.

