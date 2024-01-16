IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
NBC News

Watch highlights from the 75th Emmy Awards

03:51

"The Bear” and “Succession” dominated at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards as both shows nabbed six awards respectively. Throughout the event, casts from hit TV shows reunited, and Anthony Anderson's mother wrapped up any lengthy acceptance speeches.Jan. 16, 2024

