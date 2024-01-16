Watch highlights from the 75th Emmy Awards

- Now Playing
Watch highlights from the 75th Emmy Awards03:51
- UP NEXT
Here are the biggest nominees of 2024 People’s Choice Awards00:50
Halle Bailey, Ariana Grande and more: Get all the Hollywood scoop!04:30
Caught on cam: See the major smooches at 2024 Golden Globes!05:06
Glen Powell pokes fun at Justin Hartley red carpet mix-up00:38
See all the fashion highlights from the 2024 Golden Globes05:21
Here are the winners at the 2024 Golden Globes02:28
2024 Grammy nominations are out! Here’s what you need to know04:49
Nobel Prize in medicine awarded to 2 scientists whose discoveries enabled the creation of mRNA vaccines against Covid-1901:24
Kane Brown talks first-ever People's Choice Country Awards03:34
‘Family Style with Al Roker’ honored with Cynopsis Award00:48
Megan Thee Stallion on interaction with Justin Timberlake at VMAs02:10
'N Sync rumored to reunite on VMAs for new song in ‘Trolls’ movie01:05
Hoda and Jenna guess connections in award show trivia03:57
ACM Awards: Here are the top winners00:52
Donatella Versace talks Oscar fashion, carrying on brother’s legacy05:21
Cher, Miley Cyrus, Oscars: Get the latest Hollywood scoop04:59
John Legend on welcoming baby Esti, launching new skincare line05:51
Jamie Lee Curtis gets emotional talking about her Oscar win08:21
Jamie Lee Curtis predicted she would marry Christopher Guest02:18
- Now Playing
Watch highlights from the 75th Emmy Awards03:51
- UP NEXT
Here are the biggest nominees of 2024 People’s Choice Awards00:50
Halle Bailey, Ariana Grande and more: Get all the Hollywood scoop!04:30
Caught on cam: See the major smooches at 2024 Golden Globes!05:06
Glen Powell pokes fun at Justin Hartley red carpet mix-up00:38
See all the fashion highlights from the 2024 Golden Globes05:21
Play All