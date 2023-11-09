IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Ramaswamy: 'We've become a party of losers'

    01:46

  • Haley and Scott get into heated exchange over 15-week abortion limit

    02:49

  • Republican candidates make their case to voters in debate closing remarks

    05:42

  • Haley: Putin and Xi 'salivating' over Ramaswamy becoming president

    01:39

  • Ramaswamy calls two GOP candidates 'Dick Cheney in three-inch heels'

    00:28
    Watch highlights from the third Republican presidential debate

    03:40
    NBC News Republican Presidential Debate: Special Coverage and Analysis

    47:20

  • Iowa voter describes worsening view of Vivek Ramaswamy after debate

    03:34

  • Tim Scott says he's 'confident' he'll be at fourth debate despite struggling to quality for third

    04:13

  • Nikki Haley talks about moment she called Vivek Ramaswamy 'scum' on debate stage

    06:06

  • Nikki Haley gains ground with New Hampshire voters after third Republican debate

    02:53

  • ‘Pro-lifers have a big problem on these referenda,’ DeSantis says after debate

    07:19

  • DeSantis says Alvin Bragg indictment ‘helped’ Trump with GOP voters

    01:23

  • Full video: Watch the third GOP presidential primary debate in Miami

    01:48:32

  • Republican presidential candidates on how they plan to battle fentanyl in U.S.

    02:17

  • Republican candidates speak on social security at presidential debate

    02:01

  • Haley and Ramaswamy spar over TikTok ban and China relations

    02:06

  • 'It is polluting minds’: Christie, DeSantis agree on TikTok ban

    03:16

  • DeSantis criticizes Haley on giving China land when she was S.C. governor

    00:30

  • Ramaswamy 'absolutely unpersuaded' by Zelenskyy's call for more aid

    04:13

NBC News

Watch highlights from the third Republican presidential debate

03:40

Watch highlights from the third Republican presidential debate as 2024 candidates faced off on issues such as the Israel-Hamas war, abortion, TikTok, and beating former President Trump.Nov. 9, 2023

    Watch highlights from the third Republican presidential debate

    03:40
