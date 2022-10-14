IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
NBC News

Watch in full: NBC News exclusive interview with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko

09:41

In his exclusive interview with the close ally of Vladimir Putin, NBC News’ Keir Simmons asked President Lukashenko about the war in Ukraine, mass graves, the Russian leader’s state of mind, and the possibility that nuclear weapons could be used.Oct. 14, 2022

