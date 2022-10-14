IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
NBC News

Watch in full: NBC News exclusive interview with Russian Deputy PM Alexander Novak

10:23

In an exclusive interview with Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak, NBC News' Keir Simmons asked about leaks from the Nord Stream pipelines and President Putin’s current frame of mind.Oct. 14, 2022

