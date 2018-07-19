Subscribe to Breaking News emails
Donald Trump
Watch intel chief Dan Coats find out about Putin’s White House invite
At the Aspen Security Forum, NBC’s Andrea Mitchell breaks the news to Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats that the White House has invited Russian President Vladimir Putin to Washington in the fall. Coats also expresses concern about Trump’s solo meeting with Putin in Helsinki.
NBC News Politics
