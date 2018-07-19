Subscribe to Breaking News emails

You have successfully subscribed to the Breaking News email.

Subscribe today to be the first to to know about breaking news and special reports.

Donald Trump

Watch intel chief Dan Coats find out about Putin’s White House invite

At the Aspen Security Forum, NBC’s Andrea Mitchell breaks the news to Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats that the White House has invited Russian President Vladimir Putin to Washington in the fall. Coats also expresses concern about Trump’s solo meeting with Putin in Helsinki.Jul.19.2018

NBC News Politics

  • NFL, players agree to suspend controversial national anthem policy

    02:37

  • Head of national intelligence rebukes Trump over Russia in candid interview

    02:29

  • Trump invites Putin to White House for second summit this fall

    03:36

  • This was a week that history will remember

    11:20

  • 'Who are these people?' GOP should be repulsed: Joe

    12:46

  • Trump subordination to Putin leaves administration guessing

    08:16

Best of NBC News

Play All

Best of NBC News