Watch: Japan’s Space One rocket explodes during launch
March 13, 202401:18
    Watch: Japan’s Space One rocket explodes during launch

Watch: Japan's Space One rocket explodes during launch

01:18

Video captured the moments when a rocket from Space One, a Tokyo-based startup, exploded shortly after takeoff during its inaugural launch. If the launch were successful, Space One would have become the first Japanese company to put a satellite into orbit.March 13, 2024

