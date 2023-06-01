IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Watch: Jordan celebrates royal wedding of Crown Prince Hussein

    Thousands expected at Jerusalem’s Pride parade despite threats of violence

  • Australian veteran loses defamation case over Afghan execution reports

  • Defense Secretary Austin warns of Chinese provocation and calls for open communication

  • 102-year-old World War II veteran returns to Normandy

  • Search for children missing in Colombia plane crash yields hope

  • Olympic wrestlers arrested in India amid growing protests

  • Wildfires in Canada impact air quality in U.S. cities

  • Watch: Dashcam captures missile falling on busy Kyiv highway

  • Watch: Sherpa carries Everest climber in ‘death zone’ rescue

  • Failed North Korean spy satellite launch puts neighboring countries on alert

  • North Korea spy satellite launch failure triggers alerts in South Korea and Japan

  • Uganda president signs anti-gay law that includes death penalty

  • South Korea says ‘war-time’ alert was sent in error

  • An inside look at the Wagner Group’s control over the Central African Republic

  • Moscow residential areas hit in drone attack for the first time since start of war in Ukraine

  • Putin claims Ukrainian drones targeted civilians in Moscow

  • Kosovo police clash with ethnic Serbs over newly elected officials

  • Residents hear loud bang during Moscow drone attack

  • Russia fires three massive waves of attacks across Ukraine in 48 hours

Watch: Jordan celebrates royal wedding of Crown Prince Hussein

The heir to the Jordanian throne married Saudi architect Rajwa Alseif, whose family also has aristocratic connections, in a ceremony at Zahran Palace attended by distinguished guests from around the world, including U.S. first lady Jill Biden and the U.K.’s Prince and Princess of Wales.June 1, 2023

