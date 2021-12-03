IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Eagle POV: Watch winged hunters keep Kazakh tradition alive

    02:07

  • Colombia seizes arachnids suspected of being illegally trafficked

    00:51

  • U.K. plans to classify lobsters, octopuses, crabs as 'sentient beings'

    00:40

  • Young boy’s heroic efforts to save dogs

    02:21

  • Red crab migration starts on Christmas Island

    00:43

  • Wild boars euthanized in Hong Kong after policeman bitten

    00:48

  • Watch: Cute penguin tracks zoo visitor dressed in black and white

    00:34

  • WATCH: Woman climbs into lion exhibit at Bronx Zoo

    01:56

  • Star of ‘Dolphin Tale’ movies in critical condition at Florida aquarium

    01:48

  • How Sigrid the cat brought smiles to lockdown London

    01:39

  • Thousands attend Utah's annual Antelope Island State Park bison roundup

    01:38

  • Monarch butterflies make their way to Mexico, with stops in New Jersey

    03:59

  • Watch: Peruvians relocate vicunas by piggyback

    00:47

  • Florida manatees die at unprecedented rate amid food scarcity

    02:57

  • Triceratops skeleton sold at Paris auction for over $7 million to American collector

    01:06

  • Over 90 rattlesnakes discovered underneath California home

    00:25

  • Portland zoo's elephants have a smashing time with pumpkins

    00:42

  • Watch: Stranded humpback whale rescued from Argentina beach

    00:56

  • Watch: Dogs, cats and a snake receive blessings during St. Francis of Assisi festivities in Brazil

    01:15

  • Officials detail oiled wildlife recovery process after California oil spill

    02:36

NBC News

Eagle POV: Watch winged hunters keep Kazakh tradition alive

02:07

More than 80 eagle hunters took part in an annual contest near the Kazakh village of Syrymbet, an ancient skill dating back to the Bronze Age. In stunning video, the view of the eagle is revealed as it hunts for rabbits and fox.Dec. 3, 2021

  • Eagle POV: Watch winged hunters keep Kazakh tradition alive

    02:07

  • Colombia seizes arachnids suspected of being illegally trafficked

    00:51

  • U.K. plans to classify lobsters, octopuses, crabs as 'sentient beings'

    00:40

  • Young boy’s heroic efforts to save dogs

    02:21

  • Red crab migration starts on Christmas Island

    00:43

  • Wild boars euthanized in Hong Kong after policeman bitten

    00:48

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All