IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Eagle POV: Watch winged hunters keep Kazakh tradition alive 02:07 Colombia seizes arachnids suspected of being illegally trafficked 00:51 U.K. plans to classify lobsters, octopuses, crabs as 'sentient beings' 00:40 Young boy’s heroic efforts to save dogs 02:21 Red crab migration starts on Christmas Island 00:43 Wild boars euthanized in Hong Kong after policeman bitten 00:48 Watch: Cute penguin tracks zoo visitor dressed in black and white 00:34 WATCH: Woman climbs into lion exhibit at Bronx Zoo 01:56 Star of ‘Dolphin Tale’ movies in critical condition at Florida aquarium 01:48 How Sigrid the cat brought smiles to lockdown London 01:39 Thousands attend Utah's annual Antelope Island State Park bison roundup 01:38 Monarch butterflies make their way to Mexico, with stops in New Jersey 03:59 Watch: Peruvians relocate vicunas by piggyback 00:47 Florida manatees die at unprecedented rate amid food scarcity 02:57 Triceratops skeleton sold at Paris auction for over $7 million to American collector 01:06 Over 90 rattlesnakes discovered underneath California home 00:25 Portland zoo's elephants have a smashing time with pumpkins 00:42 Watch: Stranded humpback whale rescued from Argentina beach 00:56 Watch: Dogs, cats and a snake receive blessings during St. Francis of Assisi festivities in Brazil 01:15 Officials detail oiled wildlife recovery process after California oil spill 02:36 Eagle POV: Watch winged hunters keep Kazakh tradition alive 02:07
More than 80 eagle hunters took part in an annual contest near the Kazakh village of Syrymbet, an ancient skill dating back to the Bronze Age. In stunning video, the view of the eagle is revealed as it hunts for rabbits and fox.
Dec. 3, 2021 Read More Eagle POV: Watch winged hunters keep Kazakh tradition alive 02:07 Colombia seizes arachnids suspected of being illegally trafficked 00:51 U.K. plans to classify lobsters, octopuses, crabs as 'sentient beings' 00:40 Young boy’s heroic efforts to save dogs 02:21 Red crab migration starts on Christmas Island 00:43 Wild boars euthanized in Hong Kong after policeman bitten 00:48