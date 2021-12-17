‘It just went chaotic’: Kim Potter describes moment she shot Daunte Wright
During testimony in her manslaughter trial in the death of Daunte Wright, former Minnesota police officer Kim Potter describes the moment she fatally shot the man during a traffic stop, claiming she meant to reach for her Taser.Dec. 17, 2021
