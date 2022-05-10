IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Watch: Landslide topples dozens of evergreen trees into Alaskan bay

NBC News

Watch: Landslide topples dozens of evergreen trees into Alaskan bay

Dozens of fully grown evergreen trees as well as rocks and dirt toppled into an Alaska bay, covering the roadway and cutting off road access for hundreds of people. There were no injuries in the landslide, but the debris could take up to two weeks to clear, according to Seward city manager.May 10, 2022

