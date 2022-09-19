IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • 'Friends forever': Last two mourners in line to see Queen Elizabeth II lie in state

    00:55
  • Now Playing

    Watch last public mourners file past Queen Elizabeth II lying in state

    01:03
  • UP NEXT

    The last of the queue at Westminster Hall

    01:57

  • More than a billion expected to watch the queen’s funeral

    02:22

  • A moment of silence for the queen

    02:19

  • Ukraine’s first lady pays royal respects at Westminster Hall

    01:02

  • President Biden and first lady pay respects to Queen Elizabeth II in London

    01:03

  • Royal beekeeper informs Queen Elizabeth’s bees of her death

    04:35

  • Playing the queen: Helen Mirren, Claire Foy reflect on royal roles

    03:38

  • How US’s special relationship with UK will evolve with King Charles

    01:50

  • What to expect from Queen Elizabeth’s state funeral on Monday

    02:43

  • Camilla pays tribute to queen: ‘I will always remember her smile’

    02:35

  • Mourners for Queen Elizabeth II in good spirits despite cold, long line to see lying in state

    01:04

  • Watch archive footage of U.K. state funerals since 1910

    03:19

  • MET plans to deploy greatest number of officers in its history for Queen’s funeral

    02:06

  • Prince William and Harry hold vigil at Westminster

    02:14

  • Mourners line up for 24-hour wait to view Queen’s coffin in London

    03:16

  • Long, cold overnight wait to see Queen Elizabeth II lie in state

    01:18

  • Crowds gather to watch rehearsal for Queen Elizabeth II's funeral procession

    00:57

  • Watch: King Charles III signs with his own pen after viral leaky pen moment

    00:47

NBC News

Watch last public mourners file past Queen Elizabeth II lying in state

01:03

The final members of the public filed past the casket of Queen Elizabeth II at London's Westminster Hall. At 6.30 a.m. the doors were closed in preparation for the queen's funeral, as people gathered in Windsor to witness the funeral procession.Sept. 19, 2022

  • 'Friends forever': Last two mourners in line to see Queen Elizabeth II lie in state

    00:55
  • Now Playing

    Watch last public mourners file past Queen Elizabeth II lying in state

    01:03
  • UP NEXT

    The last of the queue at Westminster Hall

    01:57

  • More than a billion expected to watch the queen’s funeral

    02:22

  • A moment of silence for the queen

    02:19

  • Ukraine’s first lady pays royal respects at Westminster Hall

    01:02

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All