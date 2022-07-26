IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

BREAKING: Russia says it will quit International Space Station after 2024

Watch 'lifeguard drone' help save teen's life

00:58

A service providing drone lifeguard support to beach patrols in Spain helped to save the life of a 14-year-old boy who was struggling in the surf and was in danger of drowning.July 26, 2022

