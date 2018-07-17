Subscribe to Breaking News emails
You have successfully subscribed to the Breaking News email.
Subscribe today to be the first to to know about breaking news and special reports.
News
Watch Live: Aspen Security Forum with Andrea Mitchell and DNI Dan Coats
Footage courtesy of the Aspen Security Forum. Andrea Mitchell of NBC News speaks with the Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats about the danger to America and our interests around the globe.
Best of NBC News
Raising 'theybies': Letting kids choose their gender03:39
‘I’m just happy I’m OK’: 12-year-old victim speaks out after shark attacked her on Fire Island02:27
Sean Spicer: Russia meddling is ‘clear,’ but so is no evidence of collusion05:58
He risked his life playing 'The Game': A migrant's harrowing journey to the West08:21
White House attempts to clarify Trump’s previous comment on Russian interference01:07
What to know about Maria Butina, alleged Russian agent with NRA ties02:49
Play All