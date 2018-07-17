Subscribe to Breaking News emails

Watch Live: Aspen Security Forum with Andrea Mitchell and DNI Dan Coats

Footage courtesy of the Aspen Security Forum. Andrea Mitchell of NBC News speaks with the Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats about the danger to America and our interests around the globe.Jul.17.2018

