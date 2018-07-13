Subscribe to Breaking News emails

Watch Live: Aspen Security Forum with Lester Holt and FBI Dir. Wray

Footage courtesy of the Aspen Security Forum. NBC News’ Lester Holt speaks with FBI Director Christopher Wray about the Bureau’s role in national security, cyberterrorism and counterintelligence.Jul.13.2018

