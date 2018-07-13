Subscribe to Breaking News emails
You have successfully subscribed to the Breaking News email.
Subscribe today to be the first to to know about breaking news and special reports.
News
Watch Live: Aspen Security Forum with Lester Holt and FBI Dir. Wray
Footage courtesy of the Aspen Security Forum. NBC News’ Lester Holt speaks with FBI Director Christopher Wray about the Bureau’s role in national security, cyberterrorism and counterintelligence.
Best of NBC News
White House attempts to clarify Trump’s previous comment on Russian interference01:07
Thai soccer boys speak out after dramatic rescue from flooded cave00:59
What to know about Maria Butina, alleged Russian agent with NRA ties02:49
Jose was reunited with his son. But the 3-year-old is learning to trust him again.03:39
Democratic socialism can succeed in the Midwest – by any other name03:33
Obama: ‘The denial of facts runs counter to democracy’04:32
Play All