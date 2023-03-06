- UP NEXT
Judge to Alex Murdaugh: 'The monster you've become' killed Maggie and Paul00:49
Drone video shows market roof collapsed by snow in California00:33
Moments of intense grief as families of victims of Florida shooting spree meet01:08
Full special report: Alex Murdaugh found guilty in murders of wife and son13:02
Video shows fiery explosion during deadly blaze in Buffalo, New York00:50
Unknown substance found in Syracuse senior facility kills 2 people01:43
China condemns ‘illegal’ U.S. sanctions over Russian exports01:07
Alex Murdaugh used phone calls to ‘manufacture an alibi,’ prosecution says03:23
Video shows drunken driver fleeing fatal crash before being stopped by bystander01:22
Alex Murdaugh becomes impatient during questioning over financial crimes03:55
NTSB: Ohio train derailment was '100% preventable'05:26
Buttigieg visits site of train derailment in East Palestine02:04
Criminal referral filed in East Palestine derailment, Pennsylvania governor says01:23
EPA administrator: 'Norfolk Southern will pay for cleaning up the mess they created'03:55
Breaking down Biden’s message to Putin: Ukraine still ‘stands free’01:19
Biden reiterates support for Kyiv: ‘Ukraine will never be a victory for Russia’05:23
Biden to Russian people: 'The West was not plotting to attack Russia'00:50
Blinken calls Russian suspension of participation in nuclear treaty 'irresponsible'01:06
Biden meets with Polish President Duda following Kyiv visit01:15
Video shows moose charging into woman on Alaskan sidewalk00:55
- UP NEXT
Judge to Alex Murdaugh: 'The monster you've become' killed Maggie and Paul00:49
Drone video shows market roof collapsed by snow in California00:33
Moments of intense grief as families of victims of Florida shooting spree meet01:08
Full special report: Alex Murdaugh found guilty in murders of wife and son13:02
Video shows fiery explosion during deadly blaze in Buffalo, New York00:50
Unknown substance found in Syracuse senior facility kills 2 people01:43
Play All