Watch live: Biden awards Medal of Honor to three soldiers

Watch live coverage as President Biden holds a ceremony to award the Medal of Honor to Sergeant First Class Alwyn C. Cashe, Sergeant First Class Christopher A. Celiz and Master Sergeant Earl D. Plumlee for conspicuous gallantry for their actions in Iraq and Afghanistan.Dec. 16, 2021

