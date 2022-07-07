IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

BREAKING: Jury convicts former Theranos executive Ramesh 'Sunny' Balwani of 12 counts of fraud

Live Video

Live / Watch live: Biden awards Presidential Medal of Freedom to 17 recipients

Watch live coverage as President Joe Biden awards the Presidential Medal of Freedom to 17 recipients, including Olympic gymnast Simone Biles, U.S. women's soccer star Megan Rapinoe and the late Sen. John McCain.July 7, 2022

