IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • UP NEXT

    Trump calls for more school security, change to mental health approach during NRA speech

    02:01

  • ‘Texas stands with Uvalde’: Gov. Abbott underscores support, announces anonymous donation

    02:10

  • Texas official details timeline of 911 calls during Uvalde school shooting

    02:16

  • Texas official: Two children called 911 from inside Uvalde school and later survived

    02:03

  • Breaking down new details on police response during Texas school shooting

    03:57

  • Texas official: 'Wrong decision' for officers not to breach Uvalde classroom door sooner

    01:30

  • Texas officials give updated timeline of Uvalde school shooting

    11:56

  • 'Lost Lake Fire' rages along California-Arizona border

    00:33

  • Tears, candles at memorial for school shooting victims in Uvalde

    00:51

  • Meghan Markle pays respects at scene of Texas school shooting

    01:03

  • Texas police say armed school officer was not on campus when shooting started

    01:14

  • Texas officials give timeline of school shooting amid questions over police response

    05:44

  • Amber Heard: Johnny Depp ‘himself beat me up for five years’

    03:22

  • Amber Heard: Johnny Depp defamation lawsuit ‘humiliating for any human to go through’

    03:44

  • 'She was full of love': Texas shooting victim's father describes his daughter

    00:32

  • Vigils held to honor Texas school shooting victims

    01:15

  • ‘Today we are acting’: Biden signs executive order on policing reform

    02:31

  • Boyfriend of Texas suspect’s mother speaks out on shooting

    00:34

  • Beto O'Rourke: 'Now is the time to stop the next shooting'

    01:12

  • 'Unimaginable': ATF nominee expresses sympathies to families of Texas school shooting victims

    01:44

Live Video

Live / Watch live: Biden delivers Commencement address at University of Delaware for class of 2022

Watch live coverage as President Biden delivers the Commencement address at his alma mater, the University of Delaware for the class of 2022.May 28, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    Trump calls for more school security, change to mental health approach during NRA speech

    02:01

  • ‘Texas stands with Uvalde’: Gov. Abbott underscores support, announces anonymous donation

    02:10

  • Texas official details timeline of 911 calls during Uvalde school shooting

    02:16

  • Texas official: Two children called 911 from inside Uvalde school and later survived

    02:03

  • Breaking down new details on police response during Texas school shooting

    03:57

  • Texas official: 'Wrong decision' for officers not to breach Uvalde classroom door sooner

    01:30

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All