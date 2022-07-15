IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • UP NEXT

    SpaceX resupply mission launches to International Space Station

    01:34

  • Statue of civil rights icon Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune unveiled at U.S. Capitol

    01:16

  • Boat capsizes in Hudson River leaving 2 dead

    01:44

  • NASA, Biden unveil first image from James Webb Space Telescope

    02:30

  • Players, coaches take cover after shots fired near North Carolina stadium

    01:44

  • Watch: Video shows Spirit Airlines plane on fire while on runway in Atlanta

    01:20

  • Drone video captures fire at historic Nantucket hotel

    01:29

  • Fire at Oklahoma natural gas facility prompts mandatory evacuations

    01:03

  • 8-year old Illinois boy may not walk again after July Fourth shooting

    01:30

  • Family of Emmett Till: ‘The warrant must be issued’

    02:40

  • Simone Biles becomes youngest Presidential Medal of Freedom recipient

    01:26

  • Georgia Guidestones heavily damaged by explosion

    00:42

  • Richmond officials share how tip prevented July Fourth shooting

    03:48

  • Sisters too scared to attend parades after witnessing Highland Park shooting

    02:24

  • Philadelphia's mayor 'waiting for something bad to happen all of the time'

    00:50

  • Two dead after unrelated drownings in Virginia Beach

    02:08

  • At least 6 dead, 24 injured after gunman fires into crowd gathered for July Fourth parade

    05:08

  • At least one dead after explosion at Michigan air show

    01:09

  • 'Titanic 2.0': Cruise ship collision with iceberg caught on camera

    01:12

  • Watch: Bison gores Yellowstone visitor

    01:06

Live Video

Live / Watch live: Biden delivers remarks at Jerusalem hospital

Watch live coverage as President Biden delivers remarks at Augusta Victoria Hospital in east Jerusalem.July 15, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    SpaceX resupply mission launches to International Space Station

    01:34

  • Statue of civil rights icon Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune unveiled at U.S. Capitol

    01:16

  • Boat capsizes in Hudson River leaving 2 dead

    01:44

  • NASA, Biden unveil first image from James Webb Space Telescope

    02:30

  • Players, coaches take cover after shots fired near North Carolina stadium

    01:44

  • Watch: Video shows Spirit Airlines plane on fire while on runway in Atlanta

    01:20

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All