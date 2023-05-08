IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

BREAKING: Man who drove SUV into a group migrants is charged with manslaughter

  • UP NEXT

    'We are in shock': Vigil for victims of the Dallas-area outlet mall mass shooting

    01:09

  • 'The whole time I was running, I could hear gunshots': Outlet mall mass shooting witness

    01:13

  • Carrie Fisher receives a star on Hollywood's Walk of Fame

    01:23

  • Police searching for Atlanta shooting suspect who killed one, injured four

    06:40

  • Man accused of killing 5 neighbors in Texas arrested

    01:57

  • SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket lifts off after launch delays

    00:54

  • Tornado strikes Virginia coast, leaving behind trail of damage

    01:26

  • Officials offer $80,000 for info relating to suspect who killed 5 in Texas

    01:48

  • Paris Hilton advocates for child abuse prevention bill on Capitol Hill

    02:06

  • ‘I’m never going overseas to play again,’ Brittney Griner says

    03:55

  • Tucker Carlson targets the U.S. media and political system in videotaped message

    01:17

  • Asa Hutchinson formally announces 2024 campaign

    02:36

  • Singer and civil rights activist Harry Belafonte dies at 96

    03:00

  • ‘Tennessee Three’ fight for stronger gun laws at White House

    01:16

  • Video shows police using spray to disperse Jayland Walker protest march

    00:37

  • Video shows aftermath of NYC garage collapse that left one person dead

    03:06

  • 20-year-old NY woman shot and killed by man after car pulled into wrong driveway

    02:07

  • Vigil held for victims of birthday party shooting in Dadeville, Alabama

    00:56

  • Watch: Rare wolverine caught on camera in Oregon

    00:58

  • Rep. Justin J. Pearson speaks after being sworn back into Tennessee legislature

    03:06

Live Video

Live / Biden delivers remarks on airline accountability

Watch live coverage as President Biden delivers remarks on efforts his administration is taking to protect consumers when there are flight delays or cancellations.May 8, 2023

  • UP NEXT

    'We are in shock': Vigil for victims of the Dallas-area outlet mall mass shooting

    01:09

  • 'The whole time I was running, I could hear gunshots': Outlet mall mass shooting witness

    01:13

  • Carrie Fisher receives a star on Hollywood's Walk of Fame

    01:23

  • Police searching for Atlanta shooting suspect who killed one, injured four

    06:40

  • Man accused of killing 5 neighbors in Texas arrested

    01:57

  • SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket lifts off after launch delays

    00:54

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All