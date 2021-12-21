IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Live Video

Watch live: Biden delivers remarks on Covid response efforts

Watch live coverage as President Biden delivers remarks on his administration's efforts to combat Covid-19 and the spread of the omicron variant.Dec. 21, 2021

