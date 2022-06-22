- UP NEXT
Former Georgia elections worker says her life was ruined after 2020 election07:56
Raffensperger says: Total of 4 dead people voted, not 5,000 as Trump claimed02:15
New video shows so-called QAnon Shaman at Arizona House protest ahead of Jan. 601:15
Committee presents video evidence Trump pressured state officials to change election results09:31
Nobel Peace Prize medal sells for $103.5 million to aid Ukraine's children00:39
Watch: Large bear strolls around Florida neighborhood00:57
Utah fire reignites, spreads rapidly amid severe weather and heat wave00:48
Police give timeline of Alabama church shooting that left two people dead02:07
Julian Assange’s extradition to U.S. ‘should shock and concern everyone,’ lawyer says02:36
Watch: Golden State Warriors fans celebrate NBA Championship title01:05
VP Harris launches task force to ‘address online harassment and abuse’03:27
Luttig: Trump, allies are ‘clear and present danger to American democracy’04:02
Witnesses describe ‘heated’ phone call between Trump, Pence on Jan. 604:52
Various Trump advisors acknowledge vice president has no authority to reject electors03:53
Luttig says Constitution, U.S. laws did not support VP counting ‘alternative electoral slates’04:28
Watch: House collapses into Yellowstone River after record flooding00:43
Watch: Severe flooding forces Yellowstone National Park to close00:54
Former Fox political editor: Trump had no basis for declaring victory on election night03:51
Idaho police arrest 31 linked to white nationalist group at Pride event: ‘They came to riot’02:11
Investigators announce they have identified now-adult daughter of couple killed 40 years ago02:02
- UP NEXT
Former Georgia elections worker says her life was ruined after 2020 election07:56
Raffensperger says: Total of 4 dead people voted, not 5,000 as Trump claimed02:15
New video shows so-called QAnon Shaman at Arizona House protest ahead of Jan. 601:15
Committee presents video evidence Trump pressured state officials to change election results09:31
Nobel Peace Prize medal sells for $103.5 million to aid Ukraine's children00:39
Watch: Large bear strolls around Florida neighborhood00:57
Play All