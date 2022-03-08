IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Watch live: Biden delivers remarks on health care access for veterans
Watch live coverage as President Biden delivers remarks on access to health care for veterans affected by military environmental exposures such as burn pits during a visit to Texas.March 8, 2022
