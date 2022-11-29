IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • UP NEXT

    Watch: World's largest active volcano erupts in Hawaii

    01:03

  • Families of Buffalo mass shooting victims react to suspect's guilty plea in state charges

    01:58

  • Coast Guard rescues cruise ship passenger from Gulf of Mexico

    01:28

  • Police bodycam video shows Illinois officers rescuing boy, woman from frozen pond

    00:51

  • Watch: Rare flash floods hits Jeddah, Saudi Arabia

    00:31

  • Watch: Candlelit vigils to mourn Chesapeake Walmart shooting victims

    00:45

  • Virginia Gov. Youngkin on Chesapeake Walmart shooting: 'Our hearts are heavy'

    00:44

  • ‘Our voices are louder than gunshots’: Community speaks out on Colorado Springs nightclub shooting

    02:39

  • Fauci delivers last WH Covid press briefing pushing vaccine

    01:31

  • Hundreds hold vigil for Club Q shooting victims

    01:23

  • Memorial grows for victims killed in Colorado LGBTQ nightclub shooting

    00:31

  • Army veteran describes moment he subdued Colorado Springs gunman

    01:49

  • NASA capsule makes lunar flyby on its way to record-breaking orbit

    00:56

  • Mother identifies son as Club Q shooting victim: 'It's just a nightmare’

    00:54

  • Officials identify suspect in Colorado Springs gay nightclub shooting, motive still unknown

    01:07

  • Thousands gather to honor 3 UVa football players murdered

    01:50

  • Buffalo declares state of emergency, braces for 'historic' snowfall

    00:45

  • Starbucks employees plan one-day strike on annual Red Cup Day

    00:50

  • 10 injured, 2 critically in Maryland apartment explosion, fire

    01:05

  • 'Pretty traumatic for all individuals involved:' SUV drives head-on into sheriff recruits, injuring 25

    01:13

Live Video

Live / Watch live: Biden delivers remarks on his economic plan in Michigan

Watch live coverage as President Biden delivers remarks on his economic plan and the CHIPS and Science Act during a visit to Michigan.Nov. 29, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    Watch: World's largest active volcano erupts in Hawaii

    01:03

  • Families of Buffalo mass shooting victims react to suspect's guilty plea in state charges

    01:58

  • Coast Guard rescues cruise ship passenger from Gulf of Mexico

    01:28

  • Police bodycam video shows Illinois officers rescuing boy, woman from frozen pond

    00:51

  • Watch: Rare flash floods hits Jeddah, Saudi Arabia

    00:31

  • Watch: Candlelit vigils to mourn Chesapeake Walmart shooting victims

    00:45

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All