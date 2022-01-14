IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Watch live: Biden delivers remarks on infrastructure
Watch live coverage as President Biden delivers remarks on progress made with the bipartisan infrastructure law since its passage.Jan. 14, 2022
