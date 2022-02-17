Watch live: Biden delivers remarks on infrastructure and jobs
Watch live coverage as President Biden travels to Lorain, Ohio to discuss the bipartisan infrastructure law and how it will help by rebuilding roads and bridges, cleaning up the environment, and creating jobs.Feb. 17, 2022
UP NEXT
Watch: State trooper's lucky escape during traffic stop collision
00:48
Florida lawmakers pass 15-week abortion bill after hours of debate
02:10
GOP-led Arizona Senate passes 15-week abortion ban
02:10
Fauci expresses caution over reported possible HIV cure
02:58
Watch: Sea lion rescued from San Diego freeway returned to sea