Watch live: Biden delivers infrastructure remarks in Pittsburgh after bridge collapses in city
Watch live coverage as President Biden delivers remarks on supply chains and infrastructure in Pittsburgh, arriving after a bridge collapsed in the city earlier today.Jan. 28, 2022
