- UP NEXT
Man accused of killing 8 in Illinois was related to victims, police say02:20
Elon Musk says he is ‘Jewish by association’ during antisemitism conversation01:13
Doomsday Clock stays at 90 seconds to midnight for second straight year01:59
Watch: Video shows driver being rescued from San Diego floods00:49
Pro-Palestinian demonstrators stage a protest at the Sundance Film Festival00:32
Small plane makes emergency landing on Virginia highway01:08
Video shows flames shooting out of cargo plane in Miami00:33
AG Garland tours murals that honor Uvalde victims01:41
WATCH: Video shows Philadelphia bus slide on ice and crash into a fire hydrant00:31
WATCH: Video shows bottle of water freeze in real-time in Kansas City00:37
Country artist Jelly Roll testifies on fentanyl crisis: 'Time for us to be proactive'05:50
Boeing’s president and CEO acknowledges 'our mistake' during company town hall01:04
Minnesota swears in first all women-led city council02:12
Special Report: Defense Secy. Austin diagnosed with prostate cancer16:20
‘Thank you, Bob’: Meet the teacher who found the missing Alaska Airlines plane piece03:01
WATCH: First U.S. lunar lander in more than 50 years heads to the moon00:36
Missing door plug that detached from Alaska Airlines Boeing jet found, NTSB says01:18
'You ought to be ashamed of yourself!': Texas Rep. Nehls scolds rioters during Jan. 601:01
David Soul, 'Starsky and Hutch' star, dies at age 8000:47
Candlelight vigil held for victims of Iowa school shooting01:11
- UP NEXT
Man accused of killing 8 in Illinois was related to victims, police say02:20
Elon Musk says he is ‘Jewish by association’ during antisemitism conversation01:13
Doomsday Clock stays at 90 seconds to midnight for second straight year01:59
Watch: Video shows driver being rescued from San Diego floods00:49
Pro-Palestinian demonstrators stage a protest at the Sundance Film Festival00:32
Small plane makes emergency landing on Virginia highway01:08
Play All