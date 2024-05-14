IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Biden delivers remarks on investing and the job market
May 14, 2024
  • UP NEXT

    Duke students walk out of Seinfeld commencement speech

    01:30

  • Virginia school board approves a proposal to restore names of Confederate leaders

    02:07

  • Biden, Harris host Las Vegas Aces after WNBA win

    02:16

  • Video shows dead whale on the bow of a cruise ship docking at New York City

    00:32

  • Australian surfers' mom makes tearful tribute to sons killed in Baja California

    01:38

  • ‘It must stop’: Biden condemns antisemitism and calls out college protests

    01:27

  • Special report: Hamas accepts cease-fire proposal from Egypt and Qatar

    06:23

  • Hamas accepts Gaza cease-fire proposal

    03:01

  • Drone video captures pro-Palestinian encampment at University of Washington in Seattle

    00:32

  • Pro-Palestinian demonstrators 'scream' outside Columbia University president's home

    00:31

  • New Jersey house explosion kills at least one

    00:56

  • Special report: President Biden addresses campus protests

    09:39

  • Protesters detained as police start to clear the UCLA encampment

    01:01

  • Watch: Police attempt to dismantle a barricade at the UCLA encampment

    01:08

  • Student protester at Columbia says ‘we are not finished’

    01:04

  • Protesters set up camp in Fordham University's Lincoln Center

    01:23

  • Video captures chaos at UCLA as supporters for Palestinians and Israel clash

    00:52

  • Arrests made at CCNY after standoff between police and demonstrators

    01:01

  • Youngest Gen Z state delegate running for Congress in Maryland to shake up Capitol Hill

    02:03

  • Video shows damage to Columbia's Hamilton Hall after police clear protesters

    00:57

Live Video

Live / Biden delivers remarks on investing and the job market

Watch live coverage as President Joe Biden delivers remarks on American investments and the labor market.May 14, 2024

Get more newsLiveon
  • UP NEXT

    Duke students walk out of Seinfeld commencement speech

    01:30

  • Virginia school board approves a proposal to restore names of Confederate leaders

    02:07

  • Biden, Harris host Las Vegas Aces after WNBA win

    02:16

  • Video shows dead whale on the bow of a cruise ship docking at New York City

    00:32

  • Australian surfers' mom makes tearful tribute to sons killed in Baja California

    01:38

  • ‘It must stop’: Biden condemns antisemitism and calls out college protests

    01:27
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All