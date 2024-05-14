Biden delivers remarks on investing and the job market

- UP NEXT
Duke students walk out of Seinfeld commencement speech01:30
Virginia school board approves a proposal to restore names of Confederate leaders02:07
Biden, Harris host Las Vegas Aces after WNBA win02:16
Video shows dead whale on the bow of a cruise ship docking at New York City00:32
Australian surfers' mom makes tearful tribute to sons killed in Baja California01:38
‘It must stop’: Biden condemns antisemitism and calls out college protests01:27
Special report: Hamas accepts cease-fire proposal from Egypt and Qatar06:23
Hamas accepts Gaza cease-fire proposal03:01
Drone video captures pro-Palestinian encampment at University of Washington in Seattle00:32
Pro-Palestinian demonstrators 'scream' outside Columbia University president's home00:31
New Jersey house explosion kills at least one00:56
Special report: President Biden addresses campus protests09:39
Protesters detained as police start to clear the UCLA encampment01:01
Watch: Police attempt to dismantle a barricade at the UCLA encampment01:08
Student protester at Columbia says ‘we are not finished’01:04
Protesters set up camp in Fordham University's Lincoln Center01:23
Video captures chaos at UCLA as supporters for Palestinians and Israel clash00:52
Arrests made at CCNY after standoff between police and demonstrators01:01
Youngest Gen Z state delegate running for Congress in Maryland to shake up Capitol Hill02:03
Video shows damage to Columbia's Hamilton Hall after police clear protesters00:57
- UP NEXT
Duke students walk out of Seinfeld commencement speech01:30
Virginia school board approves a proposal to restore names of Confederate leaders02:07
Biden, Harris host Las Vegas Aces after WNBA win02:16
Video shows dead whale on the bow of a cruise ship docking at New York City00:32
Australian surfers' mom makes tearful tribute to sons killed in Baja California01:38
‘It must stop’: Biden condemns antisemitism and calls out college protests01:27
Play All