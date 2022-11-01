IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Live Video

Live / Watch live: Biden delivers remarks on protecting Social Security and Medicare

Watch live coverage as President Biden delivers remarks on protecting Social Security and Medicare and lower prescription drug costs during a visit to Florida.Nov. 1, 2022

