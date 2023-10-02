IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • UP NEXT

    U.S. Army Pvt. Travis King returns from North Korea

    00:43

  • Watch: Asteroid sample collected by NASA returns to Earth

    01:21

  • Listen to the crashed F-35 911 call: 'We’ve got a pilot in our house'

    02:16

  • Biden and Netanyahu reaffirm goal of improving Middle East relations

    01:26

  • Las Vegas prosecutors seek to charge teens accused of hit-and-run death as adults

    01:46

  • ‘We stand with workers’: Sen. Fetterman joins auto union picket line in Michigan

    01:06

  • Hawaii governor revises Maui fire death toll to 97

    00:52

  • Sen. Bernie Sanders addressed auto company CEOs at rally

    02:16

  • Justice Jackson marks anniversary of 16th Street Baptist Church bombing

    01:53

  • 'This is history': Striking auto workers on the picket line in Ohio

    00:33

  • Workers at Jeep Wrangler plant in Ohio strike as deadline set by UAW expires

    00:54

  • UAW announces plan for stand up strike

    02:42

  • ‘Never forget’: Biden gives remarks on anniversary of 9/11

    01:09

  • Video shows airplane checking on Hurricane Lee being lit by lightning

    00:39

  • Hawaii's Kilauea volcano erupts again after two months' pause

    00:41

  • Biden says he hopes to meet with China's Xi soon 

    01:14

  • Dashcam video shows arrest of Zach Bryan for obstruction of investigation

    02:32

  • Bodycam: Federal prosecutor hands officer his business card after DUI crash

    01:33

  • U.S. Open match delayed after climate protester 'glued his feet’ to the floor

    01:03

  • McConnell says he will finish Senate term ending in 2027

    01:35

Live Video

Live / Biden delivers remarks on the Americans with Disabilities Act

Watch live coverage as President Biden delivers remarks at the White House to celebrate the Americans with Disabilities Act.Oct. 2, 2023

Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now
  • UP NEXT

    U.S. Army Pvt. Travis King returns from North Korea

    00:43

  • Watch: Asteroid sample collected by NASA returns to Earth

    01:21

  • Listen to the crashed F-35 911 call: 'We’ve got a pilot in our house'

    02:16

  • Biden and Netanyahu reaffirm goal of improving Middle East relations

    01:26

  • Las Vegas prosecutors seek to charge teens accused of hit-and-run death as adults

    01:46

  • ‘We stand with workers’: Sen. Fetterman joins auto union picket line in Michigan

    01:06
Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All