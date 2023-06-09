IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Watch: Smoke from Canadian wildfires seen from the International Space Station

    01:03

  • White House not commenting on Trump indictment for classified documents

    01:19

  • Schumer calls for additional personnel to fight 'unprecedented wildfires' in Canada

    01:30

  • Watch: Joran van der Sloot handed over to U.S. authorities in Peru

    00:38

  • Canada's uncontrolled wildfires spread across the country

    01:03

  • New York City mayor urges residents to stay indoors due to 'hazardous' air quality

    00:54

  • 'Stay indoors': Gov. Hochul urges as smoke from Canadian wildfires blankets New York

    01:30

  • Over 600 firefighter personnel sent to combat Canadian wildfires, White House says

    00:49

  • New York City afternoon skies get an orange tinge due to Canadian wildfires

    00:44

  • Beijing accuses U.S. of ‘provocation’ in Navy encounter with Chinese warship

    00:44

  • Videos capture sonic boom heard across Washington Metropolitan area 

    00:32

  • Fire at oil tank farm prompts evacuation orders in Louisiana

    00:48

  • Private flight carrying four astronauts returns to Earth after mission to International Space Station

    01:09

  • Watch: Chinese fighter jet flies in front of U.S. Air Force aircraft

    00:52

  • Slow search for possible survivors continues after Iowa collapse

    03:40

  • Surveillance footage shows moment gunfire erupts on Florida beach

    01:08

  • Watch: Woman rescued from partly collapsed Iowa building

    01:01

  • Nikki Haley takes aim at transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney

    01:44

  • 'We will act': Biden marks anniversary of Uvalde school shooting

    07:23

  • 'A massive loss': Karine Jean-Pierre reacts to news of Tina Turner's passing

    00:55

Live Video

Live / Biden delivers remarks on workforce training programs in North Carolina

Watch live coverage as President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden travel to North Carolina and deliver remarks on learning and workforce training programs at a community college.June 9, 2023

