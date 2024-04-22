Biden delivers remarks to commemorate Earth Day

- UP NEXT
Election interference and witness credibility in focus during Trump opening statements03:40
Michael Cohen’s credibility will be in the spotlight when he takes the stand01:05
Universal Studios tram accident leaves at least 15 injured01:09
House passes foreign aid bills and bill that could ban TikTok05:23
Jury seated in Trump hush money trial06:35
Man sets himself on fire outside Trump trial, witness says02:45
Pro-Palestinian protesters gather at Columbia University01:00
Video shows moment Taco Bell employee saves baby struggling to breathe01:18
Disneyland character performers push for union00:54
Canadian and U.S. authorities reveal the 'largest gold heist in Canadian history'01:54
Google workers in New York protest over company's billion-dollar contract with Israel00:27
Biden says Trump 'doesn't deserve to have been commander in chief for my son'01:11
Elephant escapes circus, wanders streets of Montana00:49
Iran doubles down on right to self-defense in U.N. Security Council address00:36
U.S. ambassador condemns Iran's attack on Israel during U.N. Security Council meeting01:08
Mother takes to TikTok to find hero who saved her son from puck at hockey game03:32
Berkeley professor attempts to grab mic from Palestinian student during protest02:43
‘Not going to miss him’: Brentwood residents react to O.J. Simpson's death02:15
O.J. Simpson dead at 76 from cancer: Looking back at his life and legal cases02:13
O.J. Simpson leaves behind a complicated legacy after death03:24
- UP NEXT
Election interference and witness credibility in focus during Trump opening statements03:40
Michael Cohen’s credibility will be in the spotlight when he takes the stand01:05
Universal Studios tram accident leaves at least 15 injured01:09
House passes foreign aid bills and bill that could ban TikTok05:23
Jury seated in Trump hush money trial06:35
Man sets himself on fire outside Trump trial, witness says02:45
Play All