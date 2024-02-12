IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Runaway kangaroo gives officers the runaround in Florida

    01:28

  • Kobe Bryant's statue unveiled outside Crypto.com Arena

    01:16

  • Special report: Mother of Oxford school shooter found guilty of involuntary manslaughter

    08:58

  • WATCH: Snowboarders witness Nevada avalanche

    00:30

  • How Trump could respond to court ruling he is not immune from prosecution

    03:06

  • L.A. firefighters hoist man from fast-moving river

    00:35

  • Creek overtops bridge in Santa Barbara during California storm

    00:48

  • How Biden decided on military targets for retaliatory strikes

    03:11

  • Watch: Punxsutawney Phil predicts an early spring for 2024

    01:47

  • Several deaths reported after small plane crashes into Florida mobile home park

    01:33

  • WATCH: Indiana lawmaker shows holstered gun to students advocating for gun control

    01:12

  • 'That's ridiculous': Zuckerberg pushes back on Meta sex trafficking accusation

    01:59

  • Watch: Zuckerberg apologizes to parents at Senate child safety hearing

    04:36

  • Man accused of killing 8 in Illinois was related to victims, police say

    02:20

  • Elon Musk says he is ‘Jewish by association’ during antisemitism conversation

    01:13

  • Doomsday Clock stays at 90 seconds to midnight for second straight year

    01:59

  • Watch: Video shows driver being rescued from San Diego floods

    00:49

  • Pro-Palestinian demonstrators stage a protest at the Sundance Film Festival

    00:32

  • Small plane makes emergency landing on Virginia highway

    01:08

  • Video shows flames shooting out of cargo plane in Miami

    00:33

Live / Biden delivers remarks to the National Association of Counties

Watch live coverage as President Biden delivers remarks at the National Association of Counties Legislative Conference.Feb. 12, 2024

