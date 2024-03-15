IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Biden delivers remarks with Irish prime minister ahead of St. Patrick’s Day
March 15, 2024
  • UP NEXT

    Watch: Highlights from SpaceX’s third Starship test flight

    01:33

  • 'This is rooster country': Oklahoma farmer recalls cockfighting days

    01:20

  • Olivia Rodrigo gave out free Plan B, abortion resources during 'Guts' world tour

    00:48

  • WATCH: Orphan fox gets fed by welfare worker wearing fox mask

    00:53

  • Biden calls for Congress to pass Freedom to Vote Act in Georgia ahead of 2024 primary

    02:10

  • Helicopter crash near Texas-Mexico border kills 2 soldiers, Border Patrol agent

    00:32

  • Trump speaks after Super Tuesday victories at Mar-a-Lago

    02:37

  • Videos show massive explosion from fatal Detroit warehouse fire

    01:06

  • Emotional Jason Kelce announces retirement from NFL

    02:47

  • Trump praises Supreme Court ballot decision as a ‘Big win for America’

    01:56

  • WATCH: Tumbleweed invades Utah neighborhood

    00:25

  • Vice President Harris marks 59th anniversary of Bloody Sunday

    02:00

  • Texas rancher reeling over wildfire impact on cattle industry

    01:06

  • Norfolk Southern freight train cars derail in Pennsylvania

    00:43

  • Nikki Haley: Presidents 'don't get complete immunity'

    12:06

  • Biden details response to Texas wildfires, thanks first responders

    02:27

  • ‘It was heartbreaking’: Texas homeowner after wildfire destroys home

    01:05

  • Eyewitness video shows burned out buildings in Canadian, Texas

    00:44

  • Dramatic wildfire drone video shows scorched, smoldering Texas landscape

    00:51

  • Why Supreme Court taking up immunity case is a win for Trump

    01:34

Live Video

Live / Biden delivers remarks with Irish prime minister ahead of St. Patrick’s Day

Watch live coverage as President Biden delivers remarks at the Friends of Ireland luncheon on Capitol Hill with Irish Taoiseach Leo Varadkar ahead of St. Patrick’s Day.March 15, 2024

Get more newsLiveon
  • UP NEXT

    Watch: Highlights from SpaceX’s third Starship test flight

    01:33

  • 'This is rooster country': Oklahoma farmer recalls cockfighting days

    01:20

  • Olivia Rodrigo gave out free Plan B, abortion resources during 'Guts' world tour

    00:48

  • WATCH: Orphan fox gets fed by welfare worker wearing fox mask

    00:53

  • Biden calls for Congress to pass Freedom to Vote Act in Georgia ahead of 2024 primary

    02:10

  • Helicopter crash near Texas-Mexico border kills 2 soldiers, Border Patrol agent

    00:32
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All