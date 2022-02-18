IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
UP NEXT
Constitution 'keeps us together': Supreme Court Justice Breyer01:15
Videos show aftermath of plane crash with tractor-trailer on North Carolina interstate00:55
Watch: State trooper's lucky escape during traffic stop collision00:48
Florida lawmakers pass 15-week abortion bill after hours of debate02:10
GOP-led Arizona Senate passes 15-week abortion ban02:10
Fauci expresses caution over reported possible HIV cure02:58
Watch: Sea lion rescued from San Diego freeway returned to sea01:41
Trudeau warns truckers: ‘These blockades cannot continue’01:51
Debut Astra satellite launch ends in failure01:12
Police identify suspect in 58-year-old murder cold case of 9-year-old girl02:10
Video shows group trapped on ice on Lake Erie01:11
Watch: Fort Worth resident plays ice hockey in street during Texas freeze00:39
Rams and Bengals fans celebrate championship wins00:55
Warning of frozen iguanas falling from trees as temperatures plunge in Florida00:55
West Virginia governor tells Bette Midler to kiss his dog’s 'heinie'01:05
Hikers in New Mexico, California rescued on the same day in two separate incidents02:24
WATCH: Drone captures aerials of collapsed Pittsburgh bridge01:23
Pittsburgh mayor: Infrastructure funding is 'critical' after bridge collapse01:24
Slow-motion video shows bald eagle flying over New York's Central Park01:14
Statue of Kobe and Gigi Bryant placed at crash site00:46
Watch live: Biden discusses diplomatic efforts as Russia builds up troops at Ukraine border
Watch live coverage as President Biden gives an update on diplomatic efforts amid Russia's buildup of forces at the border of Ukraine.Feb. 18, 2022
UP NEXT
Constitution 'keeps us together': Supreme Court Justice Breyer01:15
Videos show aftermath of plane crash with tractor-trailer on North Carolina interstate00:55
Watch: State trooper's lucky escape during traffic stop collision00:48
Florida lawmakers pass 15-week abortion bill after hours of debate02:10
GOP-led Arizona Senate passes 15-week abortion ban02:10
Fauci expresses caution over reported possible HIV cure02:58