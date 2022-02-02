Watch live: Biden announces relaunch of cancer program with goal of reducing death rate by 50%
Watch live coverage as President Biden and Vice President Harris host an event at the White House to reignite Cancer Moonshot, a program to advance cancer prevention and research. The president previously oversaw the program during the Obama administration as a way to honor his son, Beau, who passed away from cancer.Feb. 2, 2022
