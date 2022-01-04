IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    'Battle of Snomicron' snowball fight takes place on National Mall

    00:53

  • Eagles fan falls from FedEx Field stands near Jalen Hurts

    00:30

  • 1 accounted for, 2 still missing in Colorado fire aftermath

    02:51

  • Two critically endangered Sumatran tiger cubs born at Dallas Zoo

    00:44

  • Family of teenage girl fatally shot by Los Angeles Police 'in complete shock'

    02:04

  • Small plane crashes in Southern California neighborhood

    00:57

  • Watch: Passengers argue over masks, woman apparently slaps man on Delta flight

    01:21

  • Western U.S. sees rare white Christmas

    01:36

  • Crowd reacts to guilty verdict of Kim Potter in death of Daunte Wright

    04:31

  • Four injured in refinery fire at Baytown, Texas

    00:32

  • Former Russian model Julia Lemigova reflects on being the first openly gay woman in ‘Real Housewives’ franchise

    04:01

  • Christmas house lights - and crowds - return to Dyker Heights

    01:34

  • Inside the modern marvel that could reshape our understanding of the universe

    04:00

  • 6.2 magnitude earthquake rattles North California coast

    00:33

  • Brawl breaks out at Miami International Airport

    00:50

  • Kim Potter sobs, 'so sorry' for fatally shooting Daunte Wright

    01:08

  • ‘It just went chaotic’: Kim Potter describes moment she shot Daunte Wright

    03:16

  • How one billion oysters could protect NYC from the next superstorm

    03:45

  • An LGBTQ book is being banned across the U.S. What’s all the fuss about?

    03:42

  • Watch: Strong winds in Colorado lead to flight delays, road closures

    00:58

Live Video

Watch live: Biden meets with White House Covid response team

Watch live coverage as President Biden meets with the White House Covid-19 response team on developments and response efforts to the omicron variant.Jan. 4, 2022

