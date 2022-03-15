IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Watch live: Biden signs bill on funding for the federal government
Watch live coverage as President Biden signs the Consolidated Appropriations Act for 2022 which provides funding for the federal government, including aid to Ukraine.March 15, 2022
